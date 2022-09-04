Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $48.28 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.28 million and approximately $332,731.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015560 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,554,510 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

