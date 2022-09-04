Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $232,334.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

