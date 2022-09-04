Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $217,188.57

Origo (OGO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $217,188.57 and approximately $2,780.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

