Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares trading hands.

Origo Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £269,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.

Origo Partners Company Profile

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

