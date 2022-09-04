Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.15

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.15 and traded as low as $1.76. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 6,734 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022. Orrön Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

