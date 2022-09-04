Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.
Oscar Health Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE:OSCR opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.
Insider Transactions at Oscar Health
Institutional Trading of Oscar Health
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
