Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

