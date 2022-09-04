OVR (OVR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.22 Million

OVR (OVR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, OVR has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. OVR has a market cap of $20.22 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVR coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR (OVR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,100,072 coins and its circulating supply is 27,471,636 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.