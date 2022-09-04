Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $12,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OMI opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

