Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $393,199.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $393,199.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.35 or 0.07895882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00162448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00302090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00780996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00593997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,760,114 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

