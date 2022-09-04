PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $5.41 million and $46,566.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,591,528 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.