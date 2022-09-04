Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PTN opened at $4.60 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

