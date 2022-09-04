Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,526 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Evergy by 248.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Evergy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

