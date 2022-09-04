Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

