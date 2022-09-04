Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,331 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,331 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in KLA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.50. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

