Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

