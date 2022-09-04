Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.35 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $207,642.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015506 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,649,094 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
