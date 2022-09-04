Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.35 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $207,642.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015506 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,649,094 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

