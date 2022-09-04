Pantos (PAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,519.00

Pantos (PAN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Pantos has a total market cap of $34.08 million and $15,519.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

