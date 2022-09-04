Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $478,258.54

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $478,258.54 and approximately $76,225.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00032007 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

