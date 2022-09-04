Paralink Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $418,127.96 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Paralink Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $418,127.96 and approximately $36,062.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00299447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002460 BTC.

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network (PARA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paralink Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

