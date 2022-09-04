Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Hits $28.64 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.21 or 0.00046479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $28.64 million and $6.04 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. "

