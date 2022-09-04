Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.57

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.57 and traded as high as $17.18. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 9,456 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,308 shares of company stock worth $1,003,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.