Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008862 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,417,140 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

