Pascal Reaches Market Cap of $394,644.15 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Pascal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pascal has a market capitalization of $394,644.15 and $42.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pascal has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.
Pascal Coin Profile
Pascal is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,903,250 coins. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pascal
