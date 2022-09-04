Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

