Pawtocol Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $551,498.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015474 BTC.
Pawtocol Coin Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
