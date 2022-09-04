Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.83 million and $1.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

