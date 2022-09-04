PAX Gold Price Down 1.4% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $556.60 million and $4.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,705.13 or 0.08624613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,424 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

