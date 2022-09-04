PAX Gold Price Down 1.4% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $556.60 million and $4.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,705.13 or 0.08624613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132483 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035420 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,424 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
