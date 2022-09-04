PayAccept (PAYT) Price Tops $0.0370

PayAccept (PAYT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayAccept has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. PayAccept has a market cap of $531,081.37 and $25,350.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

PayAccept Profile

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

