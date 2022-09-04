Paycoin Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and approximately $200,587.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Paycoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.26 or 1.00153467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064475 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024693 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

