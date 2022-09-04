PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of PCM Fund worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

