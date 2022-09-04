PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -507.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

