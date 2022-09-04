peachfolio Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $363,812.79 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peachfolio coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
peachfolio Coin Trading
