Peanut Price Tops $0.0125 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $118,524.60 and $411,003.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

