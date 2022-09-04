Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MD opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

