Peony Achieves Market Cap of $6.40 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $3,735.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032474 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 333,311,032 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

