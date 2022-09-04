Pera Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,514.00 (PERA)

Pera Finance (PERA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Pera Finance has a total market capitalization of $119,941.34 and approximately $11,514.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pera Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pera Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Pera Finance Profile
Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pera Finance Coin Trading
