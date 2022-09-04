Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €256.00 ($261.22) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.