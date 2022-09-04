Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

PERP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.Telegram | DiscordDocumentation”

