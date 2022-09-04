Personal Group’s (PGH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) price target on the stock.

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Personal Group stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Thursday. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 388 ($4.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £63.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Personal Group news, insider Martin Bennett bought 18,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £49,692.50 ($60,044.10).

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

