Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 188,588 shares changing hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.14.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

