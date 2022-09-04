PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

