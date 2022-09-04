Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 71.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

