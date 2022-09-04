Phoneum Market Cap Reaches $64,409.67 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $64,409.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

