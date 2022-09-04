Phore (PHR) Price Up 43.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $319,762.89 and $788.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001548 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,755,950 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.