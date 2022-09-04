Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.