Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits One Day Volume of $757,463.00

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007645 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $757,463.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

