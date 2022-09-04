PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Cap of $805,992.08 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $805,992.08 and $25,624.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

