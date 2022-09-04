Pigeoncoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,094.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $146,256.85 and $5,094.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015381 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

