Pillar (PLR) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (PLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $1.34 million and $241.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

