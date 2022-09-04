PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

